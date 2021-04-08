BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 210,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

