Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 159,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.52. 32,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.