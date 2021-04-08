Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 330 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.17. 46,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

