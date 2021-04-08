boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get boohoo group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on boohoo group (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.