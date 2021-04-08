Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,168 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 388,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,120. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

