Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Baozun comprises 2.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,546,898 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Baozun by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BZUN. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.