BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $4,074.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.