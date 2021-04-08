Bottos Market Capitalization Hits $2.57 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $246,771.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00634587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

