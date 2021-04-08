botXcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85,744.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $134.32 million and $85,744.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.12 or 0.00630873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.