BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $121.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00391604 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

