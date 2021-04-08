BP (LON:BP) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 353.53 ($4.62).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 305.45 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.64. The company has a market capitalization of £62.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Insiders have bought a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $93,150 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

