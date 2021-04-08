Brian H. Schmucker Sells 15,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RIV opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

