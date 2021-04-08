Brian Johnson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,428.57).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Brian Johnson acquired 150,000 shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX)

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

