British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 439 ($5.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 519.60 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,822. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,289.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

