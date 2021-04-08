Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after buying an additional 399,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 602,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

