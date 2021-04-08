Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $19.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $80.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.