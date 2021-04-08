Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.12 Million

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $170.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.90 million and the lowest is $155.05 million. ProPetro posted sales of $395.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $851.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $999.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.61 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

