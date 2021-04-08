Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

STLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

