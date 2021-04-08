Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 31,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,620,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $689.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.