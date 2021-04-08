Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce sales of $18.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.01 million to $19.80 million. ReneSola posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $99.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.49 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $181.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

SOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 19,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

