Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $15.15

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,068,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

