Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price at $5.66

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 621,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 87.2% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,721,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 899,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

