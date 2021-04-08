Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $14.25

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

