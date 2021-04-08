Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $11.63

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,043. The stock has a market cap of $466.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

