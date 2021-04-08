Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) PT at $3.50

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 75,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

