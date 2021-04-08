Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,281.25

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last three months, insiders purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

DGE opened at GBX 3,162.50 ($41.32) on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,171.50 ($41.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.00 billion and a PE ratio of 65.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,975.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,871.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

