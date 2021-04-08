Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $169.47

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.47.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

