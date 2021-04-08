Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) PT at C$17.08

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

IPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.08. The company had a trading volume of 444,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,396. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.28. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

