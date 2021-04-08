Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $90.29

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,521,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $308,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. 39,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,716. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.