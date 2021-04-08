Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Price Target at $68.63

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NHI opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

