Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $45.10

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE PD opened at $42.21 on Monday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

