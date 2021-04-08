Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target at GBX 312.25

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

Several research firms have issued reports on RR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37). Insiders have purchased 2,806 shares of company stock valued at $293,877 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 111.88 ($1.46) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.