Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

