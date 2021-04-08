Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) PT at GBX 267.40

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.27). 2,174,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,231 in the last ninety days.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.