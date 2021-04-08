Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $68.46

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $34.52 on Monday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

