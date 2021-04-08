Brokers Offer Predictions for Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AKU opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. Akumin has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

