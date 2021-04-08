Bruce L. A. Carter Sells 2,250 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average is $204.03. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $249.42.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.