Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

LON BRBY traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,009 ($26.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,933.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,735.75. The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 393.92. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

