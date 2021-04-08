Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $642,099.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 4,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.