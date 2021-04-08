CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Brokerages predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $727.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. CAE posted sales of $728.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of CAE by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $30.16. 458,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,911. CAE has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 167.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.