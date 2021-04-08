Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.