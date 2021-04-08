Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

