Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

CMBM stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 213.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

