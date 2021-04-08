Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.72.

CCO opened at C$21.86 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

