Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.72.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$21.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a PE ratio of -163.13. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$24.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

