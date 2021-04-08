Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.