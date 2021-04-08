Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $20.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 9.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,260.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,078.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,819.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

