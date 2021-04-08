Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.94. 27,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

