Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of STPK traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 115,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Profile

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.