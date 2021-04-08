Canaccord Genuity Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $460.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.28 and its 200-day moving average is $368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 522.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 63.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 274.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

